The recent edition of the Bliss Experience, dubbed “The Homecoming,” proved to be a monumental success, attracting over 30,000 attendees at Unity Park, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Easter Monday, April 1, 2024.

In a remarkable collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State government, the event showcased an electrifying lineup of renowned gospel artistes and speakers, including Frank Edwards, Joe Praise, Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Yinka Okeyele, Sunmisola Agebebi, Aity Dennis, and Spotlite Nation Artistes (Festize, Chizie, Neeja, SON Music, Ajay, Doris Joseph).

The Bliss Experience, led by the acclaimed worship leader, Moses Bliss, delivered an unforgettable evening of worship, praise, and spiritual upliftment, leaving attendees inspired and rejuvenated.

Speaking about the event, Moses Bliss expressed gratitude to the Akwa Ibom State government for their support and collaboration in making the ‘Homecoming’ edition a resounding success.

He remarked, “It’s truly heartwarming to see thousands gather in unity to celebrate the message of love, hope, and faith. The collaboration with the Akwa Ibom state government has allowed us to reach even more people with the transformative power of gospel music.”

The event not only provided a platform for spiritual rejuvenation but also served as a catalyst for unity and fellowship among attendees from diverse backgrounds.

As the Bliss Experience continues to grow in prominence, it remains committed to its mission of spreading the message of love, hope, and redemption through the powerful medium of music.