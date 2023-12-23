Super Eagles forward, Moses Simon, has signed a new contract with Ligue 1 outfit, Nantes.

The Nigerian international signed a two-year contract that will see him remain at the Maison Jaune until 2026.

Simon joined the Canaries on loan from Spanish club Levante at the start of 2019/20 season.

The move was made permanent the following campaign.

The winger expressed his excitement after signing the new contract.

“I am delighted to continue the adventure here and very happy to stay in Nantes! I am ready to continue fighting to help the team go as high as possible. What is certain is that This contract extension is a real proof of confidence in the Club, as well as in the team,” Simon told the club’s official website.

Simon has scored 29 goals and provided 31 assists in 163 appearances across all competitions for the Canaries.

The 28-year-old is expected to be named in Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.