Movement for The Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality In The Niger Delta (MOSIEND) and other youth groups under the Nigeria Youth Decide (NYD) have staged a peace walk against vote buying and election violence during the 2023 elections.

Hundreds of youths under the MOSIEND and NYD, trooped out as early as 7am along the roads of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. They said the walk is part of the youth voters’ awareness campaign geared towards sensitizing the general public on the need to stop money induced politics and election violence both in the state and the country at large.

The South-South coordinator and the national secretary of MOSIEND, Amb. Winston Cotterel Amain, said the road walk is part of the opportunity to encourage the public on the need not to sell their votes and conscience, “For there is a strong need to strengthen our democracy instead of destroying it.”

Also speaking, the state coordinator of NYD and the publicity secretary of MOSIEND (Central Zone), Comrade Emmanuel Tonye Isaac appealed to the general public to promote the interest of the country above anyone trying to induce them negatively.

“The need to get our elections right is now as this will form a strong base in getting credible leaders come next election and also the need to avoid the recycling of violence in our elections,” they said.