The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People in the United States of America (MOSOP-USA), has called on the federal government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure a peaceful, free, fair and transparent general elections in Nigeria on February 25 and March 11, 2023.

MOSOP-USA, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said there was the need for Nigerians to have the freedom to vote so as to achieve a peaceful transition on May 29, 2023.

The statement, which was signed by the group’s President and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Elder Augustine DineBari Kpuinen and Pastor Samuel Tombari Nweemuu, respectively, called on the federal government and INEC to stand-up to play their roles of ensuring peace and safety of the citizens.

It expressed the belief that voters were well educated on their rights, to dispel myths and misinformation, and underscore the integrity of the voting process.

MOSOP-USA called on the three tiers of government, INEC as well as all its machineries to clear the air on intimidation and harassment of citizens, and interference, so that every voter has the right to cast their votes for the candidates of their choice.

The statement said: “We continue to insist that public trust is at the heart of public safety, as the Federal government and INEC must ensure the protection and integrity of 2023 election outcomes. It should be remembered that public trust in democracy, the rule of law, and integrity of our government is integral to public safety.

“Democracy is more likely to develop and endure when all segments of a society are free to participate and influence political outcomes without suffering discrimination or retaliation as such democracy in Nigeria should be respected to repel the ambiguous characters and lopsided governance in the country.

“We advised that all roadblocks to a strong democracy at all levels of government be removed; and any conflict triggered by political competition and communal, ethnic, religious or resource allocation rivalries, posing major threat to the election including corruptions should be completely eliminated.”