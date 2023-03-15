Men of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested one Adamo Yunusa and her son, Saheed for allegedly torturing and brutalising a 12-year- old girl simply identified as Sukura in Ilorin, the state capital.

The teenager was severely beaten by the suspects for allegedly stealing N2,000.

The spokesman of NSCDC in the state, Ayeni Olasunkanmi said the suspects were arrested following a tip off by a concerned citizen.

“The Gender Unit of the NSCDC Kwara State Command arrests Adamo Yunusa and her son Saheed Yunusa for brutalising a 12 – year – old Sukura Suleiman.

“The report was brought to the Command Headquarters by a concerned citizen who got the hint of the severe injuries inflicted on the little girl by her Aunty (Adamo).

“The two suspects were arrested at their residence in Ile Oniponmo, Ayelabowo, Oko-olowo area, Ilorin.

“The suspect alleged that the victim was beaten because she stole the sum of two thousand naira (N2,000),” Olasunkanmi stated.

He said the two suspects would be charged to court to face the law.