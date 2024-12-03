The Mothers Circle, a covenant community of women clergy and leaders, has emphasised the need for unity, collaboration, and transparency in addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

At the Yuletide 2024 event held yesterday in Abuja, themed, “Unity,” the convener, Mrs. Obii Pax-Harry, delivered a heartfelt charge to attendees, including faith leaders, women clergy, and other distinguished guests.

She underscored that unity is essential for overcoming societal obstacles and fostering national revival and progress.

“We are stronger together,” she said, urging Nigerians to embrace the spirit of cooperation and love exemplified by the Mothers Circle.

She highlighted that unity is not merely a theme but a foundation for the nation’s resilience and transformation.

The event served as both a celebration and a call to action. Participants emphasized the importance of united hearts in invoking divine intervention for Nigeria. “Only united hearts can call on God together,” she said.

For his part, the lead pastor of the Transforming Church, Rev. Sam Oye, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the vital role of women in nation-building.

He stressed the importance of inclusivity, stating, “There can be no absolute development in any society where women are not included. I urge the government and private sector to create opportunities for women to contribute their quota.”

Oye also highlighted the plight of vulnerable women during the festive season, such as widows, single mothers, and families grappling with economic hardships.

“This is a critical time when many women are prone to depression. We must unite to ensure they receive the support they need,” he said, urging collective efforts to bring hope and relief to struggling families.

Also, pastor (Mrs.) Ibukun Odusote, former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, echoed these sentiments.

She noted that the Mothers Circle aims to unite Christians across denominations to foster spiritual and societal transformation.

“Our purpose is, first, to thank God, and second, to bring Christians together to achieve unity in the body of Christ,” she said.

Highlighting the group’s inclusive and collaborative nature, she noted that women of all ages and spiritual maturity levels work together harmoniously in the Mothers Circle.

Odusote further underscored the critical role of women in shaping society, calling for greater representation in politics, governance, and leadership.

“Women are the backbone of any nation. We must ensure more women take their rightful place in policymaking and leadership. When elections are held, let at least 40 per cent of those considered for office be women,” she said.