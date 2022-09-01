Following the successful training of 3,000 young Nigerian entrepreneurs in ICT and Business Skills in partnership with Meta, Google and Microsoft, the MTN Foundation gave N40 million equipment grants to some of the winners.

The equipment grants worth N40 million, and given to the top 200 participants, which is to assist the businesses of the young entrepreneurs.

Speaking to the grant recipients, the general manager, Corporate Affairs, MTN Nigeria, Omasan Ogisi said, “for us at MTN, it is an honor to be part of your story, and we are all here today in recognition of your hard work and commitment. Among the 3,000 young entrepreneurs we trained, you are part of the top 200, and that is no small feat.

“We are hopeful that the little we have contributed to your business in the form of the training and the equipment grants will give you a step up in your journey into an amazing future.”

Also giving his appreciation during the event, Abidoye Olaniyan, a content writer and one of the grant recipients said, “the training was very impactful. We learned a lot of things from Meta, Microsoft, and Google. Today I am getting a laptop from the MTN Foundation, and I am very grateful as this will help scale my business.”

The MTN Foundation ICT and Business Skills training, designed for young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 to 35, has upskilled over 7,000 Nigerian youths across over 10 states in Nigeria, including; Oyo, Kano, Imo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Lagos, Cross River, Anambra, Kogi, Jigawa and Adamawa states..