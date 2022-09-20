After four months of intensive training at the School of Media and Communications (SMC) and Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) Fellows have arrived in South Africa for a study trip as part of the six-month certificate course.

During the trip, they will study at the University of Witwatersrand where they will engage in interactive sessions on creativity and innovation, explore opportunities in the media business and provide solutions to some of the challenges to successfully running media businesses in Africa. They will also gain insights into the role of the media in promoting Pan-Africanism, thus strengthening the bond between Nigeria and South Africa.

Among the Fellows are Chima Akwaja of Leadership Newspaper; Peter Oluka of Techeconomy; Adeyemi Adepetun of Guardian Newspaper; Wasilat Azeez of The Cable Newspaper; Uhuotu Omilabu of Inspiration FM; Damilola Fajinmi of Megalectrics; Sakina Ahmed of Fombina FM; Abidemi Dairo of Channels Television.

The Fellows will also visit and tour MTN Group’s Head Office in Sandton, explore the Y’ello Innovation Centre and pay a visit to the South African High Commission. They will also explore the city of Johannesburg, visiting monumental locations and engaging in exciting experiences.

The MTN-MIP is a fellowship for journalists (media practitioners across the entire spectrum, including social media), and it is designed to help them build capacity at both professional and business levels. The programme aims not only to expose participants to the vast opportunities in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world – technology but also to equip them with the essential ICT skills to tap into the opportunities in some of the lucrative spheres of the industry, enabling them to do their job better.

At the end of the programme, there will be a graduation ceremony where the most outstanding participant will be awarded a grant to participate in and cover some of MTN Nigeria’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. In addition, Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from PAU’s SMC’s erudite faculty.