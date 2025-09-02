MTN Nigeria has pledged to continue its efforts to ensure that Nigerian football thrives, reinforcing its commitment to the sport.

The telecommunications giant announced this during an English Premier League (EPL) watch party featuring the match between Liverpool and Arsenal in Lagos.

At the event, Ekundayo Fatoki, senior manager of Sales and Distribution at MTN Nigeria, highlighted the unifying power of football across the country. “Football is a unifying factor for Nigerians. We’ve seen that football is a key passion point for every Nigerian, whether you are Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, or from any other background. When it comes to football, it unites us all.”

He also underscored the company’s involvement in Nigerian football. “MTN’s commitment to Nigerian football goes beyond watch parties.

We actively support the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its sponsorship of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), including underage tournaments. We’re investing significantly from a branding perspective into Nigerian football, doing all we can to help bring it to life,” he said.

Fatoki further emphasised the importance of promoting local football and encouraging Nigerians to support their own leagues. “We Nigerians must love our own. Imagine if you and I show interest, connect, and watch our own games with the same passion we devote to the European League or La Liga. Then we can prioritise and invest our hearts into Nigerian football and the Nigerian league.”

He explained why MTN organised the EPL Watch Party: “We want to show our customers that we are connected to what they care about, that we care for them. It’s an annual event to demonstrate our love for our customers and our commitment to enhancing their lives.”

“Our customers forget their problems and troubles when they hear that Chelsea is playing, if they’re Chelsea fans, or Arsenal is playing, if they’re Arsenal fans. Football is a major unifying force, and we want to show our customers that we care about them,” he added.