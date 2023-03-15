MTN Nigeria becomes the first telco in Nigeria to team up with Amazon to offer prime video mobile edition, a single-device, mobile-only subscription to its customers.

MTN customers, who subscribe will have access to Prime Video’s full catalogue of 9,000+ movies and 1,500+ TV shows, in standard definition with an affordable and dedicated data package for streaming and downloading.

Subscribers will enjoy a 30-day free trial with 2.5GB of Video Data, exclusively for the Prime Video app. After the free trial, they can then enjoy Prime Video Mobile Edition for N800 per month only, with their airtime.

Select MTN customers are eligible to sign up for Prime Video and enjoy the first 3 months, courtesy of MTN Nigeria. Thereafter, for only N2,300 per month, customers can conveniently subscribe using their airtime.

A Prime Video subscription gives access to the vast catalogue across TV, mobile and tablet devices, enabling subscribers to stream and download in high definition, on up to three devices simultaneously. These plans will be available from March 13, 2023.

In a press statement, made available to LEADERSHIP, the chief digital officer, MTN Nigeria, A’isha Umar Mumuni, said: “we are excited to offer Prime Video subscriptions to millions of Nigerians providing them with access to entertainment on their own terms – where and when they want it.

has become a major part of our lives and this launch offer is important to make every customer’s journey to their desired content more accessible and affordable.

“The Prime Video platform boasts thousands of titles with over 150 Nollywood titles already and several Nigerian Originals currently in the pipeline. We are confident this relationship will bring value to both our customers and the Nigerian movie industry.”