The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has applauded the support of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), in securing approval for increase in the salary of its workers, which had stagnated since 2008.

LEADERSHIP reports that the NPA helmsman had, in November 2022, accompanied by the president general MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju to pay an advocacy visit to headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to solicit the union’s solidarity towards increase in NPA workers’ salaries.

Commenting when he received letter referenced MWUN/MD/NPA/RFC/23 dated 6th March, 2023 signed by the secretary general, MWUN, the managing director, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko said, increment was made possible through the support of the union.

“Breaking the jinx of salary stagnation suffered for over a decade by the Authority’s employees was made possible with the support of the MWUN, and we remain appreciative,” Bello-Koko stated.

“This critical support from MWUN has buoyed us to intensify our relentless drive towards continuous improvement in the welfare of our esteemed workers in ways not limited to monthly salary alone.

“We are further delighted by the fact that our own Comrade Adewale Adeyanju is now the deputy president of the NLC, this gives us the necessary solidarity and backing to push for more benefits for our highly valued Human Resources,” he added.