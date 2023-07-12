Mubi Emirate Stakeholders Reject Relocation Of Federal Varsity

Stakeholders in Mubi Emirate of AdamawaAdamawa, Muborth Senatorial District have kicked against what they described as ‘the brazen attempt’ by a top official at the Federal Ministry of Education to undermine and override a presidential approval for the siting of a Federal University of Agriculture in Mubi, Adamawa State.

The Adamawa North Senatorial District stakeholders noted that the presidential approval and directive for the university to be sited in Mubi was conveyed through a letter dated April 18, 2023 which was signed by the then Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

They also said that the letter was very clear and unambiguous in siting not just the Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi, but three other universities and three new Federal Colleges of Education in different locations across the country.

These were contained in a statement signed by representatives of the six local government areas that make up the Adamawa North Senatorial district namely; Dr. Umar Duhu (Madagali), Hajiya Bilkisu Talatu Ahmed (Michika), Mr. John Papka Kaigamma (Mubi North), Hon. Ahmad Sajoh (Mubi South), and Hon. Daniel Maksha (Maiha).

According to them, more worrisome was the flimsy, lame and untenable excuse given by the official in charge that already there is a Polytechnic in Mubi.

“The top official unilaterally and in flagrant disobedience of established norms, relocated the university to Hong as if a polytechnic and a university are same Institutions.