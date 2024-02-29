MTN Nigeria has blamed the recent network issue experienced by its customers nationwide on multiple fibre cuts.

Recall that MTN customers were unable to make calls or use their data on Wednesday, 28th of February, 2024.

According to the company, the problem started at about 1.39 PM on Wednesday, February 28.

In its reaction via X, MTN Nigeria blamed the network issue on multiple fibre cuts, even as it assured that its engineers are working assiduously to restore normal services.

The statement reads: “Dear Customer, you have been experiencing challenges connecting to the network due to a major service outage caused by multiple fibre cuts, affecting voice and data services.

“Our engineers are working hard to resolve this with services gradually being restored in some areas.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and ask for your patience & understanding as the team works to restore full service as soon as possible.”

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission, the number of mobile subscriptions on MTN rose to 87.04 million.