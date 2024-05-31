Ad

The family of late Itoro John of Etinan local government area of Akwa Ibom State has petitioned the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot over the gruesome murder of their son and bail granted to the suspect.

In the petition jointly signed by the mother of the deceased, Ekaette Jim; his wife, Imaobong John and the brother, Johnson Anameti which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Uyo, on Friday, the family expressed worry that the murder suspect, one Enefiok Stephen, the Youths’ President of the community was granted bail in what they described as “a liberal term.”

In the petition entitled; “Demand for justice in the murder of Mr Itoro John by Mr Enefiok Stephen,” the family recalled that the case was properly investigated by the police before it was charged to court.

They, however expressed sadness over the handling of the matter by the Etinan High court which they accused of hurriedly granting bail to the suspect on presentation of a “fake medical report,” despite the objection by the prosecutor that the suspect should be remanded in custody while a medical examination conducted at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

They, therefore, appealed to the CJ to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that justice is served and the culprit, made to face the full wrath of the law so as not to further constitute a threat to the deceased’s wife and children listed in the case.

The petition reads, “My Lord, we represent the family of the deceased, late Mr. Itoro John, who was brutally murdered by Mr. Enefiok Stephen and his gang in cold blood on November, 12, 2023, and the matter was investigated by the Police and the suspect was promptly charged before the Etinan High Court by the Police in charge NO HET/IC/2024.

“The murder case was taken over by the Ministry of Justice, Akwa Ibom State through the Office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), on March, 11, 2024.

“That the case was adjourned to 22 April, 2024, for the Police to transfer the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution on the said day the Court was informed that the case file has been transferred to the DPP.

“It was on that said day that Mr. Enefiok Stephen, filed a motion on notice and served same on the State, and the matter was adjourned to April 29, 2024, and on the said date, the State filed its counter – affidavit, and served same to the applicant’s counsel.

“My Lord, on the same April 29, 2024, the learned counsel to Mr. Enefiok Stephen, filed another summons to admit him to bail and attached a medical report to the application and the State asked for a reasonable time to confirm the veracity of the medical report.

“But the Court adjourned the matter to Thursday May 2, 2024, for hearing of the bail application and the state filed à counter affidavit informing the Court that Mr. Enefiok Stephen, is not sick, that the State would sponsor another test at the UUTH, to counter the medical report presented by the applicant.

“The court adjourned the matter to Monday, May 6, 2024, and granted bail to Mr. Enefiok Stephen, in a very liberal term in a murder charge.

“It is on record that the said Mr. Enefiok Mark Stephen has jumped bail before in case of terrorism and he is known for threatening witnesses in his cases. The family is not happy the Court hurriedly granted bail in a murder case.

“We are asking for His Lordship intervention to ensure that Mr. Enefiok Mark Stephen do not escape from justice and maim the listed witnesses in this case.”

However, Mrs Jim, narrating the circumstances that led to her son’s death recalled that the suspected killer of her son had been threatening to deal with him after the son led police officers to arrest the suspect from his hideout in his house over a crime he allegedly committed in the community some years ago.

She narrated further that after several unsuccessful attempts on his late son’s life, the suspect was able to get him on a Sunday, after luring him to accompany him to cut bamboo trees for staking of vegetable (Afang) leaves, a common edible leaves grown in the area.

Fighting back tears, she recalled that “my late son’s hands were tied together, beaten and matcheted to death by his attackers,” lamenting that the released suspect have returned to threaten the deceased’s wife and children and pleaded that the case be reassigned for accelerated hearing and logical conclusion.