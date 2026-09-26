The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned Nigeria’s alleged failure to include the Palestinian question in its position paper at the 2026 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and its refusal to join other countries in walking out during the speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement issued on Saturday, MURIC Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, described Nigeria’s position at the international event as “shocking, woeful, deplorable and despicable.”

The group alleged that Nigeria failed to include the Palestinian question in its position paper presented at the UN General Assembly on Thursday, September 24, 2026, and that its delegates also declined to join 77 other countries in a walkout during Netanyahu’s address.

MURIC said the alleged stance was particularly concerning given what it described as the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The group cited figures which it said showed that more than 73,922 Palestinians had been killed and about 174,995 wounded, while medical facilities in Gaza had been stretched to their limits.

It also alleged that large parts of Gaza had been destroyed and that women and children constituted a significant proportion of those killed and wounded.

According to MURIC, Palestinians had also faced shortages of food, water, fuel and electricity, while children and pregnant women were among those affected.

The group further alleged that homes were still being demolished in Gaza and that children had been unable to attend school.

MURIC called on Nigerians who believe in justice and fairness to hold the Nigerian government accountable over its position on the Palestinian question.

It also urged human rights organisations in Nigeria to speak out against what it described as the country’s “regrettable stance” on the Palestinian issue.