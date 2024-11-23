Britain’s three-time Grand Slam champion, Andy Murray, is set to embark on his first coaching role since retiring from professional tennis. Murray, who hung up his racket in August after a 19-year career, will coach his long-time rival Novak Djokovic during the off-season and in the lead-up to the 2025 Australian Open, scheduled for January 12-26.

The announcement marked a significant shift in the dynamics between the two tennis legends, who had battled each other on courts worldwide for over two decades. Reflecting on the partnership, Murray said, “I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals.”

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, welcomed the move with enthusiasm. “We played each other since we were boys, 25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits,” he said. “We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. I thought our story may be over—turns out it has one final chapter. It’s time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner.”

Murray and Djokovic share a rich history of fierce competition and mutual respect. Born just weeks apart, the two grew up as junior rivals before dominating the professional circuit. Djokovic leads their head-to-head record 25-11, but Murray’s victories have been equally iconic, including his triumphs at the 2012 US Open and Wimbledon in 2013.

However, Djokovic denied Murray four Australian Open titles, defeating him in finals in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2016. Murray, who briefly replaced Djokovic as world number one in 2016, saw his career derailed by a hip injury the following year.

Despite their on-court battles, the pair have maintained a close friendship. Djokovic recently shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), humorously titled “He never liked retirement anyway,”showcasing clips of their matches.

The Australian Open is a tournament where Djokovic enjoyed unparalleled success, winning a record 10 titles. However, 2024 proved challenging for the Serbian star. For the first time since 2017, he failed to win a Grand Slam title, losing in the semi-finals in Melbourne to world number one Jannik Sinner and falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

While he clinched an Olympic gold medal in Paris—a victory he described as his “greatest achievement”—Djokovic ended the year without an ATP event title for the first time since 2005. He also sustained an unspecified injury that cut his season short.

With Murray joining his team, Djokovic hoped to make a triumphant return at the Australian Open and potentially surpass Margaret Court’s record of 24 major singles titles.

For Murray, this coaching role represents the next step in his tennis journey. Following his retirement, which culminated in a quarter-final run in the men’s doubles at the Paris Olympics, the former world number one expressed excitement about the opportunity. “I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the off-season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open,” Murray said. “I’m looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change.”

Djokovic, who recently parted ways with long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic, is optimistic about Murray’s addition to his team. “This is a special moment for me. Andy’s insights, both as a player and a person who’s pushed me to my limits, will be invaluable,” he remarked.

As one of tennis’ most enduring rivalries evolves into a unique partnership, the 2025 Australian Open promises to be a thrilling chapter in the careers of two sporting icons.