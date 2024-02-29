Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has terminated his contract with Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor, according to reports.

Both parties agreed to terminate the player’s contract, following the club’s failure to fulfill its financial obligations towards the Nigerian.

Musa’s departure comes at a time when he is seeking to rejuvenate his career with a move to a new club where he hopes to make a significant impact. The Nigerian international’s search for a new team signifies his unwavering commitment to continue playing at a high level.

Musa’s exit from Sivasspor raises questions about the financial stability of the club and its impact on player morale.

For Musa, this move could represent an opportunity to redefine his career. Despite a lackluster goal-scoring record at Sivasspor, his experience and leadership qualities make him a valuable asset to potential suitors. Musa’s next destination will be closely watched, as it could significantly influence his career trajectory and legacy.