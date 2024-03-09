Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has celebrated women in the creative sector as part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

Musawa extended her regards to all women who have contributed to arts, culture and creative economy in Nigeria.

“This day serves as a reminder of the remarkable achievements of women around the world and the invaluable impact they have made in shaping our society.

“On this remarkable occasion, we recognise and celebrate the extraordinary talents, creativity, and resilience of women in the art, culture and the creative sectors. Your contributions and innovations have enriched our cultural heritage and have been instrumental in driving progress and positive change in our communities and country as a whole.

“The federal government under President Bola Tinubu will continue to create opportunities for women to thrive in the arts and culture and other endeavors. We must strive to empower women, provide them with platforms to express their creativity and ensure that their voices are heard and valued,” said.

She added she is committed to fostering an environment that is inclusive, diverse, and supportive of women in these fields.