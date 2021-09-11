Fast-rising Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Icepondis, has said music is now evolving faster as there are a lot of thirsty, young, and talented artistes now than before.

Being an artiste has never been easy. It’s a life where rejection and criticism are commonplace, It’s a life where nothing is guaranteed and everything is a risk, but it’s also a life that can offer you freedom beyond your wildest dreams and a chance to do something significant with your time.

Icepondis, whose real is Isaiah Omoniyi Oluwatobiloba, and founder of ‘Africa Boyz Records’, opined that there’s never been a better time to be an artiste than now, adding that it’s a life where the highest highs and the lowest lows walk side by side.

“As we all know Hip-Hop, Trap, R&B, etc, are the most recognised sounds worldwide but music is now evolving faster than ever and Afrobeat is gaining recognition faster than before, thanks to Nigerian artistes like Wizkid, Burnaboy, Davido, Olamide, etc, that are taking Nigerian sounds to the international music level. There are now more listeners and music lovers worldwide ready to vibe along to any afro-beats sound.

“Recently I was listening to a playlist on Boomplay curated to help discover emerging and promising artistes easier, and I was wowed. There are a lot of young, talented, and thirsty artistes ready to take over at any given opportunity,” he said.

Previous to his musical baptism, Icepondis has been on the music scene since 2015 as a Disc Jockey (DJ) before his metamorphosis into a producer, singer and a songwriter.