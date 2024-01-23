Frank Farian, the prolific German music producer who created the disco group Boney M. and the pop duo Milli Vanilli, died at his home in Miami on Tuesday at the age of 82.

Farian was born Franz Reuther in Saarbrücken, Germany, in 1941. He began his career as a solo musician in the 1960s, but it was with Boney M. that he achieved his greatest success.

The group, which he formed in 1975, was known for its catchy, reggae-infused disco hits such as “Rivers of Babylon,” “Daddy Cool,” and “Rasputin.” Boney M. sold over 150 million records worldwide and was one of the most successful pop groups of the 1970s and 1980s.

In the late 1980s, Farian created Milli Vanilli, a duo consisting of Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus. The group’s debut album, “Girl You Know It’s True,” was a global smash hit, and they won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1990. However, it was later revealed that Morvan and Pilatus did not sing on any of their recordings, and the Grammy was revoked.

The Milli Vanilli scandal was a major blow to Farian’s career, but he eventually rebounded and continued to work with a variety of artists in the years that followed.

Farian was a complex and controversial figure, but there is no doubt that he was a major force in the music industry for over four decades. His work with Boney M. and Milli Vanilli brought joy to millions of people around the world, and his legacy will continue to be debated for years to come.

Tributes to Farian have poured in from fans and fellow musicians around the world.

“Frank Farian was a true music pioneer,” said Nile Rodgers, who co-produced the Boney M. hit “Rivers of Babylon.” “He had a unique ear for a catchy tune, and he knew how to create a pop spectacle. He will be missed.”

“I was very sad to hear about Frank’s passing,” said Marcia Barrett, a former member of Boney M. “He was a great producer and a very kind man. He gave me the opportunity of a lifetime, and I will always be grateful to him.”

“Frank was a brilliant artist and a showman,” said David Gest, who directed the Milli Vanilli music video for “Girl You Know It’s True.” “He was always pushing boundaries and trying new things. He was a one-of-a-kind.”

Farian is survived by his wife, Marie-Louise, and their two children.