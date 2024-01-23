The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto State has declared its readiness for hitch free re-run elections in 46 polling units within the state.

The re-run election is coming up following the appeal court nullification of some of the elections in the state, which the INEC subsequently fixed February 3, 2024 for the re-run, according to judicial pronouncement across the country.

A statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday by the Public Affairs Officer, INEC office in Sokoto, Muhammad Hassan Ka’oje, said the Court ordered re-run elections in the 46 polling units across Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency, Bodinga North and Tambuwal West State Constituencies

While assuring the electorate in the affected polling units of adequate preparation to ensure everyone exercise their franchise, the statement noted that only voters with permanent voters card that are registered in the affected polling units are qualified to vote in the election.

“Please, note that only voters with permanent voter cards that are registered in the affected polling units are qualified to vote in these elections.

“BVAS will also be deployed for accreditation and voting. The election will start from 8:30am and end by 2:30pm.

“However, those on the queue on or before 2:30pm will be attended to,” he added.

Meanwhile, the statement further called on political parties who had commenced their campaigns from January 5, 2024, to end by February 1, 2024, in accordance with the provision of the law.