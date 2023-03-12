The Michika branch scribe of Muslim Council, Abdulrahman Maina Yaji, has resigned over alleged involvement of the leadership of the association in partisan politics in Adamawa State.

Yaji said as a religious body, the association failed to sustain neutrality across all political divides.

A statement made available to newsmen in Yola yesterday said, the council had taken side with the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

According to Abdulrahman, there are five Muslim candidates in the contest and the council was not fair to select one instead of mobilising for a peaceful election.

“The selfish and partisan activities of the Adamawa State leadership of Muslim Council has seriously become a source of serious concern to the well-meaning Muslim ummah of Adamawa State.

“It’s an organisation that’s supposed to be apolitical, but unfortunately they became supporters and formed a campaign team for the ruling PDP championing for the re-election of Fintiri.

“This they exhibited by visiting all the 21 local governments in Adamawa State meeting with the local branches to inform them that the council has endorsed Fintiri and that Muslim ummah are directed through the local branches to inform and mobilise the Muslim ummah to vote for PDP/Fintiri.

“The most unfortunate of their position is that they deviated from the constitution that they are supposed to protect.

“As the Secretary of Muslim Council, Michika Branch, I’ve resolved to resign from the position; I was elected (Secretary) to protect my integrity and conscience. With this development, it is crystal clear that the ummah is divided,” Abdulrahman said.