The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William F. Kumuyi, has said that he will neither recommend nor disqualify any political party ahead of the 2023 elections for choosing to fly a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

It would be recalled that on July 10, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, announced a fellow Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor is a Muslim from the South-West while Shettima, an ex-Borno State governor, is of the same faith and from the North-East.

Shettima’s emergence as Tinubu’s running mate has set tongues wagging with fears that Christians in the country might be marginalised.

However, addressing journalists on Wednesday at the Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo, Taraba State, Pastor Kumuyi said only God can tell who the best leader will be and capable of ruling the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He insisted that humans cannot pre-empt God, hence should allow God to fulfill his purpose with citizens making their choices.

“I don’t want to get into recommending or disqualifying anyone. All we do is pray that God would give us the best leader and the best president in our country.

“He knows who and He knows what everyone would do when they get there. And God does his work in such a mysterious way that we cannot pre-empt him and say this is what will happen if this person comes in.

“But we know how God fulfilled his purpose through Nebuchadnezzar and through all the people that ruled in Bible times. And they were not all people that were on this side of the fence or theology.

“We want to leave everything in the hands of God and allow the Nigerian citizens to choose the people that would rule our country by democratically voting,” the popular cleric stated.