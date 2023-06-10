Take Me Home To Premiere In November

Tourism meets art in an Afro-Hollywood project Take Me Home, a film showcasing the beauty of the Yoruba culture and heritage set to premiere this November.

Take Me Home, an initiative of the Asoju Asa Oodua, Ambassador Alfred Oladotun Taylor seeks to connect African Americans of Yoruba descent, in particular, from Ile Ife, Osun State, to their heritage. The film is focused on the quest for originality and finding one’s roots which saw the character question the status quo, to taking action in the discovery of their destiny.

It is also about the repatriation of African artefacts and the Halloween experience in the United States. The film will be released to the American audience on Halloween Day, and released in a later date to the African audience.

Featuring a mix of Hollywood and Nollywood cast including Dave Sheridan, Felissa Rose, Amber Rivette, Mefi Black and Abdullateef Adedimeji, Bayo Bankole (who played the popular Papa Ajasco character Boy Alinco) and Dotun Taylor in a cameo appearance, the $100,000 movie project is currently in a post-production process.

“As regards screening in Nigeria, we are talking to all the distributors because what is the essence of making a movie if no one watches it? Take Me Home is coming to all cinemas,” said Taylor.