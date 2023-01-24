Fast-rising Abuja Event Host/Wedding compere, Derekumor Ebiaremene Claude, popularly known as Shadow_mcfr, who specialises in making couples and celebrants happy on their wedding and special days, has revealed how his ex-girlfriend reached out to him in October to host her wedding party sometime in December, 2022.

He said she was, however, shocked to find out that he was already fully booked for all the weekends in December.

According to Shadow_mcfr, he said she was surprised because she didn’t believe in his craft as an MC initially while they were dating back in their undergraduate days, hence a reason why she left him because she thought he would not amount to anything good as a mere event host.

Shadow_mcfr graduated with a Second Class (Upper Division) in Accounting from the prestigious Novena University, Ogume, Delta State in 2014. Since when he completed his mandatory National Youth Service (NYSC) scheme, he has been a trailblazer in the Event/wedding industry as he has hosted well over 200 events across 20 States of the country.