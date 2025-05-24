Nigeria’s groundbreaking film, “My Father’s Shadow” – the first Nigerian movie to screen at the Cannes Film Festival – is coming to the global streaming platform Mubi.

Following its selection last month for the Un Certain Regard section (Critics’ Choice), Mubi acquired the distribution rights for the film, paving the way for its upcoming worldwide release.

The wait is nearly over as the streaming platform recently released a trailer for ‘My Father’s Shadow’ on its YouTube channel with the declaration, ‘coming soon’.

‘My Father’s Shadow’ a powerful and poetic look at fatherhood, identity and memory from first-time feature filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr, and starring Sope Dirisu, and introducing brothers Godwin Egbo and Chibuike Marvellous Egbo.

At Cannes, My Father’s Shadow is competing with films by heavyweights as Harrison Dickenson, Christine Stewart and Scarlet Johansson. A development, DRM News views as a testament of the film’s success.

“It is clear this film is more than debut. It is a bold statement. With its universal themes of family, identity and resilience, it is resonating with audiences and critics alike. ‘My Father’s Shadow’ isn’t just a film, it’s a movement, breaking barriers and paving the way for more African stories to shine at Cannes. With streaming platform Mubi backing the film for distribution, it is poised to reach a global audience proving that African stories deserve a spotlight.”

‘My Father’s Shadow’ will stream on Mubi across North America, the UK, Ireland and Turkey.