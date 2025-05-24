The All Africans Indie Film Festival (AAIFF) 2025 will present the ‘Men In Arts & Film’ series on June 7. Following last month’s successful ‘Women In Arts & Films’ event, this new series will celebrate masculinity and creativity across the African continent.

This year’s ‘Men In Arts & Film’ conversation session will feature prominent figures including Ike Nnaebue, CEO of LP House of Creatives; Obinna Okerekeocha, founder of Naija AI Film Festival and director of Content at Moniepoint; filmmaker and media consultant Presley Adewale; Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, head of Department for Screenwriting; Peter ‘Wordsmith’ Eigbedion, CEO of 234 Records International; and Moses O. Babatope, group CEO of the Nile Media Entertainment group.