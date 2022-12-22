The wife of the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Katsina State, Hajiya Farida Muhammad Barau, has said that her husband was in the 2023 race to clean the mess of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

Farida Muhammad Barau stated this during the inauguration of her pet project, ‘Women Sensitization Awareness and Political Awareness’ at the NNPP gubernatorial campaign headquarters in Katsina.

She described the ruling APC as a dead party and the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a divided house.

She explained how the APC-led administration has made Nigeria the poverty capital of the world, saying Nigerians are living in hunger and abject poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “People can no longer have three square meals a day. Hundreds of thousands of women were rendered widows and homeless.

“Thousands of people including women and children were kidnapped.”

She added that Nigerians cannot continue to be treated in their own country as cows, saying that the NNPP was out to right the wrong.

However, Hajiya Farida described supporters of the NNPP as responsible people.

She added, “Wherever you see NNPP candidates, support them and vote for them during the 2023 general elections.”

While commending her husband and NNPP governorship candidate in Katsina State, Engr. Nura Khalil, Farida Barau said he was a kind, generous and compassionate politician.

She added, “He has been using his wealth to assist people especially the poor and the vulnerable groups. What do you expect from him if he is given the opportunity to lead Katsinsa State people as their governor 2023?

“He will transform the

state and make life better. He has never held any political office and he has never fed his family with ill-gotten money.”

In his speech, the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Engr. Khalil, promised to empower 34,000 women with palliatives to ease their suffering if elected governor of the State in 2023.

In his address, the chairman of the party, Alhaji Sani Liti Yankwani, said that behind every successful man there is a woman, describing Hajiya Farida Barau as one of the most dedicated, hardworking and responsible women in Nigeria.

He maintained that her passion is always to assist people especially those in critical condition, attributing the success of Engr Nura Khalil as a politician and philanthropist to the tremendous contributions made by Hajiya Farida Barau.

He said Farida is a mother and helper to all irrespective of political differences.

In his speech, Bashir Bala Funtua, one of the leading youth leaders campaigning for Engr Nura Khalil Project 2023, advised women not to allow any politician to use and dump them because of pittance.

He also appealed to women to cast their vote wisely and vote for Engr Nura Khalil in 2023.