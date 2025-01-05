Immediate-past governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has denied the rumour insinuating that he has pitched his political tent with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other political party as fake news.

El-Rufai also threatened legal action against those he called peddlers of fake news.

The former governor, who stated this on his verified X handle, also asked the public to disregard the report.

“Please disregard the patent lies and rumours about my political affiliation. I have referred the lead peddlers of the fake news for further action by my lawyers,” the former Kaduna Governor said.

An aide to the former governor who did not want his mention printed, in a telephone interview earlier, described the rumoured defection of El-Rufai to any political party as false and pure handiwork of mischief makers.

The aide said, “It is the handwork of mischief makers. I don’t want to talk about the social media post by the mischief-maker, but the report is false. The former governor did not join PDP or any other party.”

Some online platforms and social media users (not LEADERSHIP) reported on Sunday that el-Rufai returned to PDP to contest for presidential election in 2027.

The report further claimed that the former governor had collected PDP membership card from Ungwan Sarki in Kaduna North local government area.