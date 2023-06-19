My Son Won’t Disappoint Constituents, Says Jerry Gana

A former minister of information and national orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana, has assured the people of Lavun, Edati and Mokwa federal constituency that his son, Joshua Gana, would provide quality representation.

Gana, who is also the Haske Nupe, gave the assurance at a civic reception organised in honour, Joshua, who was elected into the House of Representative to represent Lavun, Mokwa and Edati on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that the family had inculcated moral and right values in the lawmaker as such he would not go astray.

The former minister said, “By God’s grace, my son will bring the needed dividends of democracy to the constituency.

“This will help to improve the standard of living of the people of Lavun, Edati and Mokwa federal constituency.

“I want to assure you that Hon. Joshua Gana will represent you well as he is a person of integrity and unquestionable character, “he said.