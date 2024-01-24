Nigerian football prodigy,Mario Rabiu has disclosed that his ultimate aim as a young footballer is to get better in the game and enjoy himself on the field of play.

Rabiu’s spectacular performances for his club has generated interest from some clubs in Europe’s top five leagues

The 23-year old defensive midfielder who currently plays for Albanian side Skënderbeu, in a chat with LEADERSHIP disclosed that his football journey started from the streets, from where it became a passion worth pursuing.

“As a kid, I loved playing street football like most Nigerian kids,and I became passionate about it to the point that i I couldn’t do anything else other than playing football.

“I never really planned if I was going to make a career out of it or not,all I thought about was just football and whatever it brings and I’m grateful what it has brought me and what it will bring in the future.” He said.

Rabiu added that his decision to play the defensive midfield role stems from his skill set.

“There are skills based on your role,I posses the ability to recover the ball and give it to my teammates with good passing.”

On having a role model in football, Rabiu said he enjoyed watching Ronaldinho because of the joy he brings to the game,but he can’t really refer to him as his role model, because there are different players who bring different dimensions to the game.

The talented Nigerian youngster has his sights set on playing in one of the top 5 leagues in Europe in the nearest future.

Rabiu has had a good start to his career in Albania, having started all Skënderbeu games so far.