A Kano High Court has reserved judgement in the case involving Frank Geng Quangrong, a Chinese national accused of killing his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, 22.

NAN reports that the defendant, who lives in Railway Quarters, Kano, is charged with culpable homicide.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji adjourned the matter until March 29 for judgement.

The adjournment follows the adoption of the final written addresses by the prosecution and defense counsels Muhammad Dan’azumi and Aisha Mahmoud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the prosecution closed its case against the defendant after presenting six witnesses on Dec. 21, 2022.

The defendant also closed his case with two witnesses, including a Urologist, Dr. Abdullahi Abubakar.

In his testimony, the accused told the court that the late Ummukulsum attacked him with a knife.

“While I was defending myself, Ummukulsum bit me on my arm and finger and also injured me on my genitals,” Frank said.

The defendant was alleged to have stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house at Janbulo Quarters, Kano, on Sept. 16, 2022.

The offense, the prosecution said, contravenes the provisions of Section 221(b) of the Penal Code law. (NAN)