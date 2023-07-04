MyCredit Investments List N2.50bn Commercial Paper

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, has approved the quotation of MyCredit Investments Limited N2.50 billion Series one Commercial Paper (CP) on its platform.

The Exchange stated that this is part of its mandate to accelerate the development of the Nigerian debt markets, as it will continue to use its platform to efficiently enhance the registration, listing, quotation, and trading of debt securities in the Nigerian financial markets.

It stated further that, “the proceeds from this CP, which is sponsored by United Capital, FBNQuest Merchant Bank and Renaissance Securities will be applied by the Issuer for its general corporate purposes.”

FMDQ added that “the Nigerian CP market, as administered by the Exchange, continues to provide issuers with renewed opportunities to grow their businesses and maintain the much-needed restored confidence of investors, whilst contributing to the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

“The Exchange will continue to provide a liquid, transparent and efficient market geared towards supporting the aspirations of corporates, to unlock the required capital to bridge the funding gap in their various sectors.”