Edo Seeks Investors In Waste Mgt, Recycling Sectors

The Commissioner for Budget, Economic Planning and Development in Edo State, Mrs. Adaze Aguele-Kalu has called on investors within and outside the state to explore the waste management and recycling business opportunities in the state.

Aguele-Kalu made the call on Sunday in Benin City, after the clean-up exercise organized in the state that witnessed both civil and public servants clean up major markets and streets across the state as part of activities to mark the 66th birthday celebration of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The Commissioner who commended all partipants in the clean-up exercise, applauded Governor Obaseki for his directive that paved the way for the commendable initiative.

She said the governor’s effective and efficient leadership, coupled with his genuine commitment to the development of our state continues to inspire us all.

Further more, she stressed that the waste management and recycling industry is a big business globally and that Nigeria has a huge potential in the sector. She noted that Nigeria generates some 32 million tonnes of waste per year, of which 2.5 million tonnes is plastic waste.

“Most of this waste ends up in landfills, sewers, beaches, and water bodies, which poses a serious environmental hazard. I want to assure you that Governor Godwin Obaseki is committed to exploring the waste recycling industry in Edo State.”

She added that the government has already put in place some measures to promote this sector. “The waste recycling industry has the potential to contribute to the internally generated revenue of the state and create a lot of jobs for the youth population.”

The Commissioner called on investors within and outside the state to come on board and explore the opportunity, saying the waste recycling industry is a growing sector in Nigeria.