The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has distributed start-up kits to the graduates of its Youth Transformation Programme (YTP) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

LEADERSHIP reports that 689 youths graduated from the skills acquisition scheme that lasted between three and six months.

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq presented the start- up- kits to the graduates who were trained on 32 vocational areas.

The vocational areas include fashion design and tailoring, fish farming, poultry farming, catering and culinary services, computer, software maintenance, solar installation and inverter technology, electrical installation and maintenance, plumbing and bore hole services, metal and aluminum fabrication amongst others.

In his address at the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume called on government agencies and well meaning Nigerians to come up with youth empowerment programmes across the country.

Akume who was represented by a director in his office, Simeon Negbu, said

such steps would go a long way in “complementing government efforts of addressing unemployment and youth restiveness, thereby nipping in the bud the attendant vices that come along with this.”

He urged well meaning Nigerians to borrow a leaf from N-HYPPADEC’s patriotic gesture and endeavour.

“Government, on its part, will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring that the commission receives all the support and cooperation it deserves toward delivering on its interventionist mandate for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Akume said.

Earlier, the N- HYPPADEC’s managing director, Abubakar Yelwa, had said that 689 graduated from the skills acquisition programme.

Yelwa added that : “This initiative comes at a crucial time in the history of this country, as Nigeria undergoes significant economic and structural reforms under the visionary leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are witnessing both the challenges and opportunities that come with such a transition. These changes may initially result in economic hardship, but we are looking forward to a more prosperous and sustainable future.

“Our commission recognises this and it is committed to play its part by equipping our youth with tools and skills they need to strive in this evolving economic landscape.”

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the secretary to the state government, Prof Mamman Jibril, said the programme would empower the beneficiaries to become self-reliant and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the state.

“This programme, coordinated by N-HYPPADEC, is a tremendous relief for Kwara, as it reduces youth unemployment and associated costs.

We are sincerely grateful to the Federal Government of Nigeria for its increased commitment to empowering our youth through initiatives like N-HYPPADEC.

” We are excited that the trainees have graduated and are poised to become employers of labour, with startup kits provided in their respective areas of specialisation.”