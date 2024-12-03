The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has called for greater transparency and accountability in the operations of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

Speaking at the 20th NLC Harmattan School, 2024, themed, “Trade Unions and the Quest for a New Social Contract,” Ajaero called for an inclusive approach to governance and criticised the delay in constituting the PENCOM board.

Ajaero questioned the justification for expenditures made in the absence of a properly constituted board, stating that the situation undermined the representation of workers who contribute to PENCOM.

Ajaero linked the PENCOM issue to concerns about the inclusivity of social contracts, especially with workers in Nigeria.

He also criticised the inadequacies in the implementation of the national minimum wage, questioning whether it sufficiently accounts for domestic workers and the dignity of labour.

He urged Nigerian workers to demand better governance that prioritises their interests and aligns with principles of social justice.

Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, Ajaero noted the resilience of the labour movement in the face of intimidation and adversity.

He described the ongoing struggles as a necessary sacrifice to ensure the protection of workers’ rights and the advancement of social justice in Nigeria.

The Harmattan School, an annual knowledge-sharing programme, is a platform for trade union leaders to strategise and strengthen their resolve to address emerging challenges.

This year’s theme, emphasised the need for participatory governance, fair income, and environmental sustainability to build a more inclusive and equitable society.

He said, “If the PENCOM contribution is made up of workers’ money, and for two years the board has not been constituted, all the spending today cannot be justified. Any expenditure outside the board where workers are not represented is unacceptable.”

“We must evaluate to what extent the minimum wage is inclusive and whether it reflects total social justice in this era of economic adversity,” he said.