A Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sentenced the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East, Bassey Albert, to 42 years in prison for corruption.

The court convicted and sentenced Senator Albert, who was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Albert was accused of receiving bribes of 12 cars worth N254 million from an oil marketer, Olajide Omokore, during his (Albert’s) tenure as Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State between 2010 – 2014.

The convicted lawmaker was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in the state, before he defected to the YPP some months ago, where he secured the party’s ticket for the 2023 governorship election.

He was a major challenger to the PDP governorship candidate, Umo Eno, in next year’s governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.