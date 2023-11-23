Property worth N25bn were saved as fire gutted the popular Oja – Tuntun market, Baboko, Ilorin, Kwara State on Wednesday night.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fire outbreak which started around 10:30 pm razed no fewer than 15 shops in the market.

LEADERSHIP reports that Oja- Tuntun market has about 1,072 shops, 984 stands and 27 warehouses.

The spokesman of Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the fire incident on Thursday.

He said the level of damage done by the fire was minimal, adding that “the cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.”

“The fire service’s prompt and efficient response helped save commodities and property valued at over N25 billion.

“The cause of the fire couldn’t be affirmed yet while an investigation is ongoing.

“The service urges residents of the state to always cultivate the habit of switching off their electrical appliances even before bedtime, as this would help prevent the chances of fire outbreaks in their various homes, marketplaces, and offices and also help them to drastically reduce it,” Adekunle stated.

The state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq visited the scene of the fire outbreak on Wednesday night.

He sympathised with the victims and hailed the firemen for their prompt intervention.