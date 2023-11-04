The Kano State government has said the former administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje left a debt of over N500 billion which it said had affected smooth take-off of the new administration led by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The deputy governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, said in Kaduna yesterday while chairing the North-West zonal meeting of the NNPP that the huge debt owed by the past administration, which was in excess of N500billion at the end of the ongoing verification process, impeded the smooth take-off of the NNPP government.

He highlighted the achievements of the new NNPP administration within the short period of assumption.

Abdussalam assured party chieftains and members at the meeting that the NNPP-led government would not disappoint the people of Kano State.

“We came into office inheriting a government that left us with nothing but debts. Initially, it was N300 billion, but now it is approaching N500 billion, and we are still counting. Once we complete the assessment, we will inform Nigerians, especially our fellow Kano residents, about the total debt left behind,” he stated.

He also highlighted the efforts of the current state government in managing the available resources, saying; “Governor Yusuf ensured full payment of salaries to state workers and resolved outstanding issues and upon assuming office, he ordered the full payment of salaries which was not the case prior to our administration.

“Furthermore, due to Governor Kabir Yusuf’s compassion, starting this month, the state will be disbursing retirement gratuities, especially the death benefits to families of deceased retirees. The first beneficiaries will be those from levels one to six, as they are junior staff who have suffered the most. We have allocated N6 billion for this purpose. The screening process is underway, and by the end of this month, many people will receive their death benefits and gratuities. This initiative will continue, and our goal is to clear all outstanding gratuities within the next two years.”