Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has adjourned the ongoing trial of social media celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, also known as, Mompha to June 10.

Justice Dada adjourned the case to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Mompha to conclude discussions on a plea bargain agreement after the defence and prosecution counsel asked for an extension of time.

The EFCC had arraigned the defendant on an eight-count charge of laundering the sum of N6.5 billion alongside his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

The defendant was accused of conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities, and laundering of money obtained through unlawful activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other charges include retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from unlawful acts, possession of documents containing false pretenses and failure to disclose assets.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Mompha and his company are also facing similar charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Thursday, the defence counsel, Kolawole Salami informed the court that discussions were still ongoing on a plea bargain deal with EFCC.

Salami, therefore, urged the court for an extension of time for both parties to conclude the discussions.

The court had thereafter fixed June 2 for the presentation of the report.