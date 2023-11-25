Key terrorist leaders; Abu Asad, Ibrahim Nakeeb, Mujaheed Dimtu, Mustafa Munzir and over 100 fighters have been killed in airstrikes executed by the Nigerian Air Force at Tagoshe on the Mandara mountains in Borno State.

The director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) in a statement said the airstrike which was carried out on 24 November 2023 also destroyed the terrorist’s structures and troops carriers.

He said the terrorists were observed amassing in an isolated location consisting of three zinced structures amid several trees.

Air Commodore Gabkwet said “From the footage, it was evident that the terrorists were massing up at the location for either a well-planned meeting or preparing for a major attack on their troops.

He continued “Over 100 heavily armed terrorists were observed throwing banters and moving randomly around the structures which also had four troop carriers.

“The aftermath of the air strike revealed that 2 out of the 3 structures, as well as the entire troop carriers, were destroyed.

“There are also indications that Abu Asad, a key figure in the Ali Ngulde group under Boko Haram, as well as other terrorists like Ibrahim Nakeeb, Mujaheed Dimtu, Mustafa Munzir and several fighters were among the several terrorists eliminated in the air strike”.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar commended the Air Component Commander and his men, and urged them to continue to synergize with the Land Component as they maintain the momentum, “keeping the terrorists on their toes,”

“We must continue to justify the trust and confidence the Federal Government and our people have bestowed on us by ensuring that we go all out in making life unbearable for these terrorists and criminals until they surrender or are completely eliminated.”