The vice president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Mai Gandi Shettiman, has urged the IPMAN stakeholders to deploy its will-power towards a credible partnership with the Federal Government for quick rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

Shettiman, in a statement by his special assistant on Media, Afam Okwuone, said given the cogent need for an overall solution to the issues of fuel unavailability in Nigeria, his principal was the man that IPMAN deserve as election draws closer.

He noted that IPMAN has remain the engine room of the Nigerian economy, despite its many recent leadership travails, given the truism that Nigerians and Nigeria, rely heavily on petroleum and its by-products to drive the economy.

Shetimman has also indicated his unwavering interest towards the establishment of new refineries across the geopolitical zones in Nigeria, by partnering with globally acclaimed foreign investors, and thereby securely launch Nigeria into the league of global oil producing world powers.

“This stride if attained, will no doubt put to stop, the perennial issues of fuel scarcity in Nigeria, and also lead to favorable price regime for petroleum products for the Nigerian consumers, increased profits for oil marketers, and surplus and stabilized foreign exchange for the Federal Government of Nigeria

“Given his noble antecedents as a tested and trusted depot chairman and the Vice President of IPMAN, Alh. Shettiman has equally vowed to bring to bear his wealth of experience and his international clout, as a viable entrepreneur into ensuring that IPMAN is nationally and globally seen on the front burner in changing the narrative for the better in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

“He has also solely promised to muster the resources to build a world-class headquarter for IPMAN in Abuja, and go the extra mile in establishing befitting zonal offices for IPMAN across the country for efficient administration of its activities, in one year as President of IPMAN,” the statement read in part.