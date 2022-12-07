The Kaduna State government has disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has continued with assaults on identified bandits’ camps and enclaves around the State.

The state government said security operational feedback revealed that a camp in Riyawa, Igabi local government area of the State was targeted and destroyed.

In a statement issued by Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday, he said a terrorist location at Tofa general area of Birnin Gwari local government area was also engaged and struck.

Aruwan added that close air support was provided to ground troops conducting operations in Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa and Farin Ruwa areas of Birnin Gwari LGA.

The statement said: “Armed reconnaissance was carried out along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Manini, Kuriga, Gagafada, Kushaka, Polewire and Kamfanin Doka areas spanning Chikun and Birnin Gwari LGAs. No suspicious activity was observed at the locations covered.

“Further updates will be communicated as they emerge.”