Officers and airmen of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have been charged to always depend on God for strength to move forward and succeed in all they do.

The chaplain of the NAF Protestant Church, 455 Base Services Group (BSG), Flying Officer A. Mboh, gave the charge during the NAF at 60th interdenominational thanksgiving service in Kano, yesterday.

Mboh in his message from the book of Isaiah 40:28-31 admonished the officers to fully depend on God who is the source of everyone’s strength so as to progress, noting that, depending on one’s strength or on other sources can fail them at any time.

He stressed that man as a person can get weary but his dependence on God will make him strong and be able to break barriers and move forward to succeed.

According to him, without strength, a person will struggle or find it difficult to progress in life, hence the need to look up to God who is the most powerful in order to have the enablement of moving progressively and be uplifted.

Rev. Mboh further hinted that, having total dependence on God is having assurance of Him never failing one, being the source of man’s hope.

In his vote of thanks, Wing Commodore S. Adebayo, urged all officers to work in faith and unity, spreading love and compassion to all around them.

While thanking God for the NAF 60th anniversary, he also expressed gratitude to the CAS for making resources available for the conduct of the interdenominational service.

During the service, a special prayer was offered for the successful conduct of the 60th anniversary, personnel in various operation areas, chief of air staff, branch chiefs, commands, officers, airmen/airwomen and for the peace and unity of Nigeria among others.