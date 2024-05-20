Following the hardship in the country, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to give hope to Nigerians.

The Catholic archbishop made the call yesterday at St. Joseph’s Catholic cathedral during the celebration of Pentecost by the Catholic faithful in Kaduna.

According to him, the hardship in the country is extreme, Nigerians need leaders that will give them hope, strengthen and encourage them to live.

Ndagoso who is also the vice president of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) said, “Every Nigerian is suffering; we have never had it this bad before. A lot of Nigerians have given up. Therefore, we need leaders that will give us hope, strengthen and encourage us.”

Ndagoso however, urged Nigerians despite the economic challenges not to give up, saying that God is capable of solving the problems.

“Don’t lose hope, keep your faith alive. God knows whatever one is going through, therefore hold on to God for he is capable of solving our problems,” he added.

He lamented that Nigeria is so divided, saying that there is too much tribalism in the country, saying “we need to be united in order to move forward.”

Ndagoso also urged religious leaders to preach message of hope to Nigerians, adding that a lot have given up, “encourage them, let them see the reason to live.”