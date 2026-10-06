The Defence Headquarters has ordered an investigation into the crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 aircraft near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The aircraft was on a routine flight from Benin City to Lagos when the incident occurred, with military personnel and some members of their families on board.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed the crash in a statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, on Monday.

The military authorities expressed shock over the incident and described it as a painful loss to the Armed Forces and the nation.

The statement said the investigation was being conducted in compliance with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to establish the circumstances and cause of the accident.

It added that search and rescue operations were ongoing at the crash site, with the Nigerian Air Force working in collaboration with sister services and emergency response agencies.

The Defence Headquarters extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of those involved in the crash, as well as the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Nigerian Air Force and the wider Armed Forces community.

The military authorities said the incident represented a significant loss to an institution whose personnel continue to risk their lives in the service of the country.

The Defence Headquarters, however, assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces remained committed to its constitutional responsibility of protecting the nation despite the incident.

It appealed to members of the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of the affected families while search and rescue operations and official procedures continue.

The military said the findings of the investigation would help establish what led to the crash.