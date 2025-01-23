The Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA (AC OPFY) has eliminated several terrorists and destroyed their logistics base at Alawa in Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

NAF spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa in a statement, said the airstrike was conducted on 21 January, 2025, following credible intelligence and follow-up confirmatory aerial surveillance indicating an influx of armed terrorists into the forest.

AVM Akinboyewa said the terrorist group is linked to widespread violence, including two Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks on 19 December, 2024 in Bassa, Shiroro LGA which claimed the lives of several innocent people.

He said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) launched a three-day sustained air operation code-named KONAN DAJI in response to degrade the terrorists’ capabilities and render the forest unhabitable for them.

He added that the Air Component therefore, dispatched a formation of fighter aircraft to execute air interdiction missions in the area.

The Navy spokesman said upon arrival, the jets swiftly engaged the identified targets with precision strikes, neutralising numerous armed fighters and destroying their logistics base as confirmed by multiple secondary explosions.

He stressed that the Nigeria Air Force, in close coordination with ground forces, remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining operational dominance across the region.

He assured of sustained efforts to eliminate all criminal elements from Alawa Forest and surrounding areas, ensuring lasting peace and security for communities in Niger State and beyond.