The Air Force Council (AFC), on Thursday, approved the promotion of 57 senior officers comprising 31 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) and 25 Group Captains (Gp Capts) to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, said the Council also approved the terminal promotion of six senior officers.

Those promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) include Air Cdres Esen Efanga, Michael Ekwueme, John Laoye, Bgmibgmitawuza Solomon, Hassan Alhaji, Idi Sani, Patrick Obeya, Ahmed Dari, Gabriel Kehinde, Ebimbowei Yinkere, Anthony Ekpe, Patrick Phillips, Bukkan Sani, and Ndubuisi Okoro.

Others are Simon Peter, Olasunkanmi Abidoye, Lawal Danzangi, Abdullahi Bello, Boniface Ifeobu, Anthony Martins, Dominic Danat, Samuel Chinda, Mohammed Yusuf, Mohammed Aliyu, Alfred Shogbanmu and Paul Irumheson.

The AFC also approved the terminal promotion of six senior officers comprising five Air Cdres to the rank of AVM and a Gp Capt promoted to the rank of Air Cdre.

He named the five Air Cdres terminally promoted to include; Dauda Prayero, Christopher Egwoba, Sunny Ohemu, Akugbe Iyamu, and Joseph Malgwi, while Gp Capt Aderemi Alli-Balogun was terminally promoted to the rank of Air Commodore.

Others promoted from the rank of Gp Capt to Air Cdre were; Nasiru Saidu, Idowu Adewunmi, Abdul-karimu Audu, Abdullahi Dogo, David Bello, Magnus Abanum, Friday Bassey, Babatunde Oguntunde, Chukwuma Ohanele, Loveday Wariboko, Okechukwu Okpara, Daniel Njoku and David Babalola.

Others include; Umar Idris, Semiu Bakare, Usman Umar, Gabriel Oyekale, Sunday Bello, Mathew Bulus, Jilantikiri Ijudigal, Isaac Adelakun, Musa Aileru, Haliru Badamasi, Apeh Joseph and Yelwa Mohammed.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, on behalf of the entire NAF congratulated the newly promoted senior officers while charging them to see their elevation as an added responsibility that calls for strategic level critical thinking and analysis in proffering lasting solutions towards curbing the current security challenges in the country.

Air Marshal Amao charged those on terminal promotion to justify their terminal elevation by being exemplary ambassadors of the NAF who are ready, willing and ever ready to contribute their quota to the advancement of the Service.

The statement said while the terminally promoted officers were decorated earlier on Friday by the CAS at a brief, but colourful ceremony at NAF Headquarters, others will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date to be announced soon.