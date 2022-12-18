A team of special forces from the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State early yesterday carried out a rescue operation leading to the rescue of seven Chinese nationals earlier kidnapped and held hostage by terrorists.

They were kidnapped in June 2022 by terrorists while working on a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward of Shiroro local government of Niger State.

The NAF director of public relations and information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet in a statement said the combat search and rescue operation which consisted of 35 special forces was conducted in the night at Kanfani Doka and Gwaska general areas leading to the terrorists abandoning their enclaves, weapons and the Chinese victims while fleeing due to the fire power of the special forces.

He said after the successful operation, the Chinese were flown to the 271 NAF Detachment Medical Centre for evaluation were two of them were stabilised.

Subsequently, the seven victims were flown to the NAF Base Medical Hospital, Kaduna for further medical investigations.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, congratulated the Ccommander of the 271 NAF Detachment, Birnin Gwari and his men for their continued determination and commitment, even in the face of danger, as they make inroad into the final fringes of terrorists’ enclaves in Kaduna State and the North West in general.

The Kaduna State government in a reaction commended the Nigerian Air Force for a operation.

A statement by the commissioner, internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed satisfaction with the operation and commended the Chief of Air Staff, as well as the commander and men of the 271 NAF detachment for the operation.