Argentina and defending champion France,will today face off in what is considered by many as a classic world cup final.

After surviving thrilling quarterfinal contests—France beat England thanks in large part to Harry Kane’s missed penalty, and Argentina squeaked past the Netherlands in a penalty shootout—both teams won their semifinal matches with relative ease.

Argentina was never really in danger during its 3–0 win over Croatia, although Morocco challenged France more than the 2–0 score line might indicate.

The big concern for France heading into the game is the health of its players—not in terms of injuries, but a virus that caused two starters to miss the Morocco game. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and defender Dayot Upamecano were sick with an unidentified virus that manager Didier Deschamps said was causing flu-like symptoms.

(Deschamps also said that winger Kingsley Coman started feeling sick after the semis.) Rabiot and Upamecano were separated from their teammates to avoid spreading the illness.

Argentina doesn’t have any such concerns. And honestly, even if La Albiceleste were missing a few players, it wouldn’t matter as long as Lionel Messi was still available. Messi is tied with France’s Kylian Mbappé for the World Cup lead with five goals, but he’s also had some unreal assists, like his creative, precise pass against the Netherlands and his long run to set up Álvarez’s second against Croatia.

Messi is the focal point for Argentina, and he’ll be the focus of the narrative leading up to and during Sunday’s game. For better or worse, this World Cup final is a referendum on Messi’s legacy for the Argentinian national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

For all of Messi’s on-field brilliance and club success, international soccer’s greatest achievement has eluded him. At 35, he has already said that this will be his final World Cup. It’s his last chance to do what the great Diego Maradona did before him: lead Argentina to glory.

Standing in his way is France, the defending champion. You couldn’t have asked for a more dramatic matchup. On one side, you have Messi trying to accomplish the one feat that has slipped through his fingers. On the other, you have France trying to become the first back-to-back World Cup winner since Brazil in 1962. It’s a recipe for a great showdown—and it should live up to the promise.